Live music and the outdoors go together like cake and ice cream. They mix like iced tea and lemonade. And they blend like cereal and milk.

A summer evening just can’t get any better than an open-air concert by a lake surrounded by trees and walking trails. Which is why the annual Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series at Hillside Park is one of my favorite things about summer in the Abingtons.

This year’s free, 10-week series will run every Wednesday from June 26 to Aug. 28, 6-8 p.m. under the pavilion by Lake Eston Wilson at Hillside Park.

The family-friendly events paint a classic picture of small-town America and the values held dear by the people of the Abingtons: community pride, tradition, simplicity, environmental awareness, neighborly kindness and good old-fashioned fun.

The attendance each year is a testimony to that. The parking lot fills up fast, and so does the hillside.

Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are spread out over the grass, as people soak up the music and setting sun. Children roll down the hill, sway on the swing set and run along the path. Families share picnic dinners, go fishing and paddle canoes on the lake. Couples hold hands while strolling along the boardwalk trail around the lake and sit close while listening to the music. Friends gather around picnic tables and chat in small groups. Dogs and their humans explore the sights and sounds.

The musicians interact with the audience, and dancing is encouraged to all.

In fact, this summer’s lineup may make it difficult to stay in your seat (unless, like me, you don’t know how to dance):

June 26: Paul LaBelle and the Exact Change

July 3 (Kids’ Night): Fab 3

July 10: The John Stevens Polka Band

July 17: Doug Smith Band with Erin Malloy

July 24: FullCircle

July 31: Chris DiMattio with Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Orchestra

Aug. 7: East Coast Trio

Aug. 14: Presbybop Quintet

Aug. 21 (Kids’ Night): The Wanabees

Aug. 28: Friends of the Gypsy with Senator John Blake

So let the countdown to the 2019 Lakeside Wednesday Concerts begin – only 6 days until sound off.

See you at Hillside.