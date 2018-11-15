Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The worst Christmas gift I’ve ever received was a beautiful yellow sweater. Almost everything about it was perfect. The size was just right. It was soft and comfortable. And it matched a necklace I received the same day.

If only that necklace was the right size to cover the prominent dark brown stain that sat smack-dab in the middle of the sweater.

Ever since that Christmas, my biggest holiday shopping fear has been that a gift I choose for someone will join the brown-stained sweater in the ranks of worst-ever presents. This fear grows into paranoia as I wander through store after store and scroll through website after website in search of the perfect gifts. I start to overthink every selection, imagining each in a garbage can surrounded by orange peels, shreds of wrapping paper and crumpled bows.

I used to enjoy Christmas shopping. But every year it grows more stressful - more like a chore and less like an outing. And it’s not just the fault of the brown-stained sweater.

The commercialization of Christmas is nothing new. But technology continues to evolve and take over more parts of our lives. The latest gadgets and gizmos are becoming obsolete and replacing each other at a rate faster than the lifespan of a fruit fly. And because of this, expectations swell.

But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Last week I wrote about visiting local craft and vendor fairs as a great way to get a head start on holiday shopping. But I’d be remiss if I didn’t also mention the importance and value of locally owned shops.

I believe it is possible to finish most, if not all, of your Christmas shopping in a single afternoon at a collection of small shops in downtown Clarks Summit, starting on Depot Street and making your way south down State Street.

Sound a little crazy? Think about it.

Check back here next week for some tips on how to accomplish that, along with some specific gift ideas.

In the meantime, I leave you with three questions to ponder:

1. What if the people we’re shopping for are just as frustrated, just as stressed out with holiday gift-giving as we are?

2. What if they would be happier with simple and thoughtful gifts picked out just for them than they would with the latest and greatest fad or technology craze?

3. What if we all just step back, take a deep breath and refuse to allow the pressure of the current commercial culture to take over our shopping lists and holiday season?