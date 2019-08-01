Article Tools Font size – + Share This

VIOLA (ELIZABETH BAUMEISTER / STAFF PHOTO) ROCKY (ELIZABETH BAUMEISTER / STAFF PHOTO)

In a single afternoon, I found love and heartbreak.

But that’s nothing new.

It happens every time I venture to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township. And my visit there on Saturday in honor of today, DOGust 1, the universal birthday for shelter dogs, was no exception.

I’ve always wanted a dog and would love to adopt one, but my schedule and housing situation aren’t conducive to pet ownership.

Although many of the shelter dogs probably experienced neglect and other forms of abuse in the past, they have so much love and affection to offer their future forever families.

I met eight dogs on Saturday, fell in love with each one and wished I could take all of them home with me.

I couldn’t take any of them home, hence the heartbreak.

But I took pictures, to introduce them to readers. Perhaps someone else will fall in love, too – someone who can give one of these pups the best DOGust present ever: adoption into a loving home.

Meet my eight new friends, all of whom were adoptable, as of Saturday:

Bertha is a 10-year-old Chihuahua mix with a short coat. After meeting her, I would describe her in two words: short and sweet. Despite being a bit on the plump side, she’s energetic and playful, but also a snuggler.

Carmone, the first dog I met on Saturday, has been at the shelter longer than any other current canine resident. According to his kennel card, the 4-year-old Rottweiler mix is good at walking on a leash and knows how to sit, shake, kiss, catch and stay. He loves to snuggle and play fetch. He would do best in a home with no other animals.

Coco is a playful, 4-year-old terrier and American pit bull mix with a stunning white coat. He was taken in as a stray in February. It’s easy to see that he has lots of love to offer a forever family. Don’t you just want to boop his nose?

Hulk, 88 pounds and 8 years old, was dropped off at the shelter as a stray in May. He is an affectionate terrier and American pit bull mix with a brown/orange/brindle coat.

Luna is an energetic, black and white terrier and American Pit Bull mix. The 3-year-old was dropped off as a stray last month. When I met her, she was excited to make new friends and go for a walk.

Princess, a 2-year-old German shepherd mix was adopted but recently returned to the shelter. When I met her, she seemed energetic and enthusiastic about being with people and getting attention.

Rocky, an energetic terrier and American pit bull mix, lives up to his name. He loves to play, and like his namesake, packs a powerful punch. According to his kennel card, he loves meeting new people and doesn’t mind other dogs, but a meet-and-greet with your dog will be necessary before he can go home with you.

Viola is lovable, loyal and protective. The 43-pound terrier and American pit bull mix was dropped off as a stray last April. According to her kennel card, she loves to go for walks, get attention and show off her bouncy side to new friends.

To all the shelter dogs and their rescuers: happy DOGust 1. May you celebrate many more birthdays together.