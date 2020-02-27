Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Wondering what to make for dinner tonight? Wonder no more; today is National Chili Day.

And we the people of the Abingtons love our chili.

I know this because, since January, there have been at least three local events centered around chili.

Chili, chili, chili.

First was The Church of the Epiphany’s second annual Chili Cook-off Contest on Jan. 11.

Second came the Chili Cafe at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit during the Festival of Ice.

And third was the Wild-game Chili Cook-off hosted by the Keystone College chapter of the Wildlife Society on Sunday.

Until I started hearing about these events, I didn’t know there are so many varieties of chili. So I asked my friends about their favorite kinds of chili. There’s mac and cheese chili, white chicken chili, vegetarian chili, queso chili and Cincinnati chili (which includes a mound of spaghetti).

And we’re just getting started.

One of my friends even adds to his chili barbecue sauce, cheese, cheese crackers and Chef Boyardee ravioli.

You read that right.

Athough most of these sound good (the jury is out on the Chef Boyardee ravioli version), I prefer the plain and simple version my mom makes.

Mom’s chili:

1 small onion, diced

1 small pepper, diced

1/2 to 1 lb. ground beef, cooked

1 large can of diced tomatoes

2-3 cans of kidney beans

1 small can of tomato sauce

Season to taste (Mom uses garlic powder, onion powder, a dash of curry powder, turmeric and black pepper. Chili powder can be added according to individual preference.)

Combine all ingredients in a large pot or slow cooker and simmer until time to eat, stirring occasionally.

I like to sprinkle a little shredded cheddar cheese on top, along with a dab of sour cream and some chives or fresh green onions, if they are available. I also enjoy eating it with Tostitos Scoops! chips instead of a spoon.

Have a favorite chili recipe you’d like to share? Email it to me at ebaumeister@timesshamrock.com.

I’ll be impressed if you can beat Chef Boyardee ravioli for most unique ingredient.