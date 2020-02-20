Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Too much fun, that’s news to me

Too much fun, there must be A whole lotta things that I never done But I ain’t never had too much fun

I have to agree with this song, “Too Much Fun” by Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen.

Or at least this part of it.

The rest of the song outlines how the subject got thrown in jail for “having too much fun.” I would argue that he got locked up for having the wrong kind of fun, not too much fun.

But I’m not here to argue.

It’s funny how portions work in life. Too much of a good thing can sometimes become, well, too much. Yet other times, there doesn’t seem to be such a thing as too much.

I was just thinking about how much fun it would be to substitute other words for “fun” in this song and see which ones make it false.

For example, “pizza.”

Too much pizza, that’s news to me

Too much pizza, there must be A whole lotta things that I never done But I ain’t never had too much pizza

Sounds like a stomach ache waiting to happen.

Pizza has been one of my favorite foods for as long as I can remember, and when I was a kid, I probably could’ve eaten it for breakfast, lunch and dinner for a week straight and not tired of it. But now if I were to eat pizza every day for a week, I probably wouldn’t want to even look at another pizza for a month.

I’d be sick of it.

And then there are some things I could never get sick of.

Like coffee.

Too much coffee, that’s news to me

Too much coffee, there must be A whole lotta things that I never done But I ain’t never had too much coffee

Amen to that.

I’ve consumed at least one cup of coffee almost every day since I was 17. (I might have a dependency problem.)

But coffee could also go the other way. Offer me a cup of joe in the late afternoon or evening, and I’ll probably turn it down. Especially if I already had more than one cup earlier in the day. Too much coffee too late in the day will drain my energy but keep me awake at night.

Some other things I could never get sick of: attending concerts by my favorite bands, walking on the paths at local parks, listening to the peepers outside my window or rain on the roof when I’m falling asleep at night, and driving with the windows down on a beautiful summer day.

Or just summer, period.

Too much summer, that’s news to me Too much summer, there must be A whole lotta things that I never done But I ain’t never had too much summer

What got me thinking about all this in the first place was the festivities this past weekend at the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

As a journalist, I’ve covered the festival every year for the past eight years. Sometimes it’s hard to find a new angle from which to report, because although the festival theme changes from year to year, most of the activities don’t. There’s always ice sculptures and live carvings; horse and carriage rides; a nighttime parade; face painting, crafts and other children’s activities; live music; and an art show and entertainment at the First Presbyterian Church, just to give some examples.

You’d think we’d all get tired of it – too much of the same things year after year.

But we don’t.

Even when the weather doesn’t cooperate and it’s too cold, too warm, too rainy or too snowy, the festival is still by far the biggest event of the year in the Abingtons.

And it never gets old.

I never get tired of seeing the wonder and excitement on kids’ faces as they watch a live ice carving or point out one of their favorite characters on the sidewalk. It never gets old seeing families huddle together on the horse and carriage rides. I still laugh along with the rest of the crowd whenever juggler Rob Smith, as he

juggles three flaming torches, asks if anyone wants to try it. And I still watch, mesmerized, whenever I’m present for Damian the Magician’s signature “Symphony of the Rings” performance.

Too much ice fest, that’s news to me

Too much ice fest, there must be A whole lotta things that I never done But I ain’t never had too much ice fest

I enjoyed running into friends and neighbors all three days of this year’s festival, including many of you. Thank you for the smiles, nods and waves, and for stopping to say hello. On a weekend like this, I feel like everyone in the Abingtons is my friend.

Which leads me to one last stanza of truth:

Too many friends, that’s news to me Too many friends, there must be A whole lotta things that I never done But I ain’t never had too many friends

