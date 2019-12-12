Article Tools Font size – + Share This

ELIZABETH BAUMEISTER / STAFF PHOTO South Abington Recreation Park is decked out for the holidays.

‘Tis Christmas in the Abingtons,

And all throughout the towns,

Lights and decorations glow,

Like miniature crowns.

The snowflakes over State Street,

The path at South Ab. Park,

The nativity in Dalton,

All light up the dark.

In Waverly, wreaths are made,

To decorate the Comm,

Where Abby Peck continues,

The tradition of her mom.

In Clarks Green, the folks at Servant Church,

Put on their Christmas play,

To celebrate the baby born and placed,

In a manger filled with hay.

In Clarks Summit, the Wally Gordon singers,

Celebrate in song,

Their concert bringing cheer that lasts,

All season long.

At CSU, a concert choir sings,

Carols with much glee,

And the music echoes off the walls,

Of the Murphy library.

And to the Abington library,

Signing Santa goes,

Reading to deaf children,

From his hands a story flows.

The Abington Lions escort Santa,

To local streets where he roams,

Bringing early gifts,

To surprise kids in their homes.

A fire company’s cookie walk,

Fills the Clarks Summit hall,

Where people purchase Christmas treats,

Filling boxes large and small.

Holiday shoppers need not go far,

For crafters sell their wares,

And people find the perfect gifts,

At local shops and vendor fairs.

‘Tis Christmas in the Abingtons,

And all throughout the community,

Friends and strangers celebrate,

In joyful unity.

