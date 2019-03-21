Article Tools Font size – + Share This

ELIZABETH BAUMEISTER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER A cedar waxwing looks over its shoulder before flying off into the woods at Dalton’s Streamside Park. ELIZABETH BAUMEISTER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER A cedar waxwing perches in a tree full of berries Sunday afternoon, March 17 at Dalton’s Streamside Park.

They’re here.

After days of scanning the bare tree branches and mushy ground, it finally happened. I saw my first robin of spring, 2019 last Thursday on my drive home from work. Then on Friday, I noticed a whole flock of them in a neighbor’s yard.

Soon, they’ll be all over – a sight so common, we’ll take them for granted. But right now, they’re a sight for sore eyes and hope for seasonal depression-drenched souls.

For with them comes spring.

Last week I wrote about “Sprinter” – that time of year in Northeast Pennsylvania that is part spring, part winter – and the anticipation of the robin’s arrival during this season. I asked readers for their robin sighting stories, and Marjorie Jeffery, a resident of The Pines Senior Living in Clarks Summit, called Thursday to say although she hadn’t seen any yet herself, she did see a video of a whole flock of robins, which was posted on Facebook by an out-of-state family member.

She assured me they would be here soon, and she was right.

Carol Bixby wrote in Sunday evening with an unusual account.

She said she and her husband saw their first robins of the year on March 9, when they looked out their upstairs window in Fleetville.

“There were at least 16 robins sitting in our wild thorn-berry bushes that border our lawn. There may have been 18 or so but at least 16. They were fluttering and moving around making it a bit difficult to get an exact count,” she wrote. “It was a cold wintry day and our ground was not only frozen but covered with a good layer of snow. We felt sad for them.

“We saw one or two later that day or the next, but have not seen any since.”

This story reminded me of a fact about robins I failed to acknowledge here last week: the species doesn’t always migrate. Sometimes robins will stick around all year. It is rare, but not impossible to see one in the winter. I never have, however, so to me, they still represent spring.

I ventured out to Dalton’s Streamside Park on Sunday afternoon for another Sprinter walk, toting my camera along in hopes of photographing some of the first robins of the year.

Instead, I came on a flock of cedar waxwings.

This is arguably one of the most exotic-looking and beautiful bird species to be seen in the region. As the name suggests, waxwings’ markings and plumage are so smooth, they give the appearance of wax.

Although disappointed in the absence of robins, I was thrilled to spot the waxwings and snapped a few quick photos before they flew off into the woods.

With yesterday’s official arrival of spring, I anticipate seeing even more variety of species on my bird walks, and I look forward to waking each morning to their combined choir outside my window.

On that note, happy spring.

