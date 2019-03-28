Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Bonding with Bitmojis: A text between Teri Lyon and her daughter, Jess.

I was tackling the “big hill” on the walking path at South Abington Park when I got a puzzling text from my daughter, Carolyn, from college.

“Y r u mad at me” she asked.

Mad at her? What could have given her that impression? I stopped walking and checked the last text that I sent her.

It read, “I hope you are coming home for Easter.”

So I texted, “I don’t understand. What makes you think I am angry with you???”

I waited a minute, and then the reply came back.

“U put a period at the end of your sentence”

Texting with Teen or Adult Children 101. Do not use punctuation.

This wasn’t the first time my kids have corrected me for allegedly violating texting etiquette.

I have been reamed out for sending out a single smiley face emoji as a friendly afterthought in a group text that arranged plans for my daughter, Stephanie’s birthday dinner. Apparently, this move could be interpreted as “throwing shade.” (See Merriam-Webster Dictionary of Slang.)

Give this mom from the Middle Ages a break.

I actually typed my college term papers on – gasp – an electric typewriter. So now I do a happy dance when I can navigate my way around Facebook and Instagram and take iPhone pictures of my food.

I was thrilled to discover texting.

More informal than e-mail, it is a quick way to send messages to family and friends without waiting for them to pick up the phone. In recent years, my now-grown daughters and I have spent countless hours texting each other. We have shared laughs and heartbreaks through our little phones, individually and in family group texts. Today I am in touch almost daily with Jess, who lives in Dunmore with her husband and daughter; Stephanie, in Washington, D.C.; and Carolyn, a freshman at Lehigh University in Bethlehem. Communicating with them regularly helps to make the geography between us smaller.

Of course, I had to learn the lingo and the rules. For the most part, less is more. Your goal here, Parent, is to be as low key and super cool as possible (unless your kids are telling you about something wonderful that they did).

With that in mind, resist the temptation to use punctuation because it might be misunderstood. Keep in mind that one of the reasons your kids are comfortable texting you is that they don’t have to face you and your parental “overreacting.” I don’t get it, but for some reason, when you use punctuation it makes them feel like you think they’ve done something wrong.

On the other hand, abbreviations are cool. So do your homework. Learn that “ROFL” stands for “rolling on the floor laughing,” “LMK” means “let me know,” “TTYS” says “talk to you soon” and, of course, “LOL” is “laugh out loud” and “ILY” means “I love you.”

Go easy on the emojis. Remember, you are super cool.

But Bitmojis, those cartoon characters you can make of yourselves, are trendy. Nothing says “bonding” more than seeing animated you and your kids talk to each other, comic book style.

The English major in me is slightly worried that my kids and their peers are relaxing their grammar rules too much for the sake of speed and depending too heavily on autocorrect, which I argue with all the time, BTW (that’s “by the way”).

On the flip side, they are writing more in their daily life and communicating more with me than they would if we just depended on calling. And, we save a lot of time and have a lot of fun with group texts.

And then there’s FaceTime. But that’s a discussion for another day.

TTYS :-)

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.