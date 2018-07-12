Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Gardoski

CLARKS SUMMIT — My kids always enjoyed reading, especially in the summer. Whether they were sprawled out under a tree in our yard or at the park, or on a sandy towel at the beach, they usually had a book in their hands. I sincerely believe their love of reading helped them excel in school and make the most of life.

Laura Gardoski, head of youth services at the Abington Community Library, shares my belief, recommending reading as the perfect summer activity for kids.

“Studies show that reading throughout the summer helps prevent summer learning loss, keeping kids ready to re-enter school in the fall,” she said. “This ‘summer slide’ is what public libraries work so hard to combat with summer reading programs. Here at the Abington Community Library, we are about four weeks into our SummerQuest challenge, a dynamic program that incorporates reading and other learning-related activities like physical fitness, science, math and art. Families are encouraged to register together and complete levels on an activity log to earn prizes. We have heard lots of great feedback from families who are not only reading together, but also doing science experiments, following recipes, having discussions about books and visiting

local parks and museums.”

Gardoski said the library encourages children to read whatever they enjoy, “so that they make positive connections with reading instead of associating it with a chore.”

“If you have reluctant readers at home, try reading together as a family, bringing home a pile of high-interest books and leaving them in your house for them to look through and encouraging them to browse books about their favorite subjects like sports or animals. Graphic novels are also a great way to get kids reading who love lots of pictures,” she said.

Gardoski was quick to point out reading doesn’t have to rival television or video games that are popular with children in today’s culture.

“Books do not need

to compete with other

media,” she said. “They can complement them. One of the reasons SummerQuest is so special is because of the wide range of activities involved; reading is the foundation, but balance can be found in a variety of pursuits. The key is to hit on that particular subject that a reluctant reader is interested in, and then capitalize on that by finding books to further spark that interest. I have heard it said that people who don’t like to read simply haven’t found the right book yet. If someone likes a particular TV show or video game, find out the reason why. Is it the historical setting, the adventure, the comedy, the creativity? That can guide that person on the search for the right book for them.”

If your kids are on

the lookout for that right book, here are some of

Laura’s favorites:

■ “The Big Bed,” by Bunmi Laditan, with pictures by Tom Knight. This laugh-out-loud read for young children is about a toddler who hilariously argues for a permanent move to her parents’ big bed, at the expense of her father’s sleeping arrangement.

■ “Littler Women,” by Laura Schaefer. The middle-grade novel is a sweet retelling of a classic novel for younger readers.

■ “Ash Princess,” by

Laura Sebastian is a promising start to a new young adult fantasy series featuring a clever, gritty heroine.

■ “Educated,” by Tara Westover. The author of this gripping memoir was raised in a survivalist family and didn’t enter a classroom

until the age of 17.

In addition to SummerQuest, the Abington Community Library has a wide variety of activities and classes for all ages,

including animal programs, cooking classes, storytimes, author visits and science experiments. Stop by the Library to register or visit lclshome.org/abington for more information.

TERI LYON IS AN EXPERIENCED MOM, GRANDMOM AND FREELANCE WRITER WHO LIVES IN GLENBURN TOWNSHIP WITH THE YOUNGEST OF HER THREE DAUGHTERS AND THEIR CAT.