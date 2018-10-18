Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Rebecca Martino devotes her life to promoting healthy eating for pets.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Rebecca Martino is the lady with a doggie in her window and a kitten in her pocket.

At the four-year anniversary party for Stately Pet Supply in Clarks Summit earlier this month, pet owners fought for her attention while dogs played games and children petted baby goats in the parking lot.

Martino didn’t mind the questions. She is used to being sought out for advice on healthy eating for furry family members. It’s her specialty and passion.

The owner of the local pet store, located in the former White’s Country Floral building in the plaza at the corner of State and Grove streets, lives in Falls with her two boys, Jacob and Adam, and a few “friends.” The family has four dogs, (Betsy, Feddy, Idgy and Murph), five cats (at home: Gary and Mo-mo and store cats: Willard, Bridgette and Sophie), four goats (Petunia, Merryweather, Rosie and Rodney Copperbottom) – and a few dozen chickens, too.

“It won’t be a surprise that someone with my interests also owns a few pets,” Martino said with a chuckle.

Martino originally planned to be a nurse. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in 2008 and worked at Geisinger Wyoming Valley as a critical care float full time until she opened Stately Pet Supply. But she switched career gears when her oldest dog, Betsy, was very ill with a food allergy.

“We realized that there was no one in the area specializing in guiding consumers through pet products so I decided to immerse myself in label laws, shipping standards, factory standards, sourcing, grades of ingredient, etc.,” she said. “We made it a business because none of this information is found on a label.”

Martino said the Abingtons are home to many pets of all kinds.

“There are so many pets in this area. It’s a rare thing to drive down State Street and not see someone walking a dog or two,” she said.

Martino added, “There is a huge movement in America toward holding pets as true members of the family. The Abingtons are an undeniable example of this. From pet birthday parties and play dates, to customer comments such as ‘my dog eats better than I do,’ we need to look no further than our own community. I would put our area’s level of caring up against anyone’s.”

A pet’s diet is important to their good health, she said.

“Just like people, if we want our pets to look and feel their best, we need to eat well. This means quality and variety,” Martino said.

She noted that a behaviorist she works with, Corey Cohen of A New Leash on Life, has even argued that temperament issues can often stem from the dog chronically having an upset stomach.

“Think of how we feel when we’re ill, we kind of just want to be left alone. It makes sense,” she said.

Martino said people are feeding their pets differently than in the past “and the pet market is tripping over itself to keep up.”

“We’re seeing a rise in whole-food diets and fresh food diets. When it comes to commercial foods, consumers are becoming more savvy in regards to ingredients from which their pet should abstain as well as which to seek out,” she said.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.