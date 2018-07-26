Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Boogie boards come in handy on the beach as well as in the water, but they take up space in your vehicle.

Our family has made an annual tradition of venturing to Ocean City, Maryland, or the Jersey shore since my three grown girls were toddlers. Through the years we often picked up some extended family, friends or significant others along the way.

We usually hit the beach in mid July. By mid June, anticipation peaked at home in Glenburn Township as we counted down the actual days to departure. We would walk down State Street in Clarks Summit, smelling salt in the air and feeling the surf tickle our toes. We couldn’t wait to go.

Instead of being a chore, packing became a joyous event. The kids would giggle as they brought their sand toys or boogie boards to the car from the garage — and their Barbie houses from inside. I, of course, would look in the mirror and see Cher, getting ready for as many outfit changes as I could cram into one little week.

Alas, by the time we travelers were ready to depart, we couldn’t fit into our van! We had

no choice but to take less stuff.

This only works if you start with a solid packing plan. It is important to be prepared without being too prepared. I am a self-declared overthinker.

I am famous for “what-iffing” something to death, so in my past packing mode I would overpack by reasoning, “What if it suddenly snowed on the beach?” or “What if a tsunami hit?”

Okay, I am exaggerating a little here, but you get the idea. So, here are my basic rules of packing for the beach. These tips are based on a one-week vacation.

First, decide exactly what you want to do on the trip, and then, make a packing list based on your plan. This will take a little time at first, but you can save it for future years, modifying it if necessary. In general, you should

divide your list into categories such as clothing, toiletries, sunscreen and other items strictly for the beach.

If you choose to take your own beach chairs, umbrellas, bikes and boogie boards, they will take up space in or on your vehicle. You can still save space, however, by being practical packing your clothes and toiletries.

Use modest-sized suitcases. Maybe two family members can buddy up and use one suitcase.

Pack two bathing suits per person, no more, one coverup and two beach towels, as well as one pair of sand/pool shoes and a good pair of sneakers or walking sandals that work for the boardwalk or in a nicer restaurant.

Lay out your clothes ahead of time, mixing and matching your outfits. You can get three outfits using one pair of shorts and three different tops. Roll your t-shirts and shorts to create more room in your suitcase. Choose dressy-casual clothing that could be worn sight-seeing or to dinner. Take one sleeping outfit, a good sweater and one sweatshirt and a pair of jeans for cooler weather. Wear the jewelry traveling that you will wear throughout the trip.

Check with your hotel ahead of time to see if they offer things like shampoo and blow dryers so you can eliminate them from your packing. Otherwise, don’t forget any vitamins/medications, toothbrush and toothpaste, and your sunscreen.

With your packing done, your stress will melt away with the ocean waves.

TERI LYON IS AN EXPERIENCED MOM, GRANDMOM AND FREELANCE WRITER WHO LIVES IN GLENBURN TOWNSHIP WITH THE YOUNGEST OF HER THREE DAUGHTERS AND THEIR CAT.