PHOTO BY TERI LYON The Evers family of Clarks Summit join in a recent year’s Fall Fun in the Abingtons activities.

I’ve always loved raising a family in the Abingtons, especially during autumn.

In addition to the beauty of fall itself – the gorgeous foliage, the chill in the air, the taste of fresh apples, the aroma of comfort foods on the stove, the giggles of children as they plan their Halloween costumes and decorate pumpkins – there is so much for a family to do here.

A family favorite in the fall is buying pumpkins for painting, carving or decorating our homes. Area markets and garden centers are suddenly bursting with orange. Farms such as Miller’s Orchards and Roba Family Farms are displaying pumpkins and gourds galore of all sizes in traditional and funky shapes. And, at Roba’s, families can make a day of it, taking a hay ride to the pumpkin patch or venturing off to a petting zoo or corn maze. There are plenty of play areas and activities.

For more information, visitmillersorchards.com and robafamilyfarms.com.

When they are done picking their pumpkins, kids and their parents can get an up-close-and-personal look and feel of this colorful season at area parks such as Lackawanna State Park, South Abington Recreational Park or Hillside Park.

For those brave souls who like a little fright with their foliage, two haunted hayrides are making their way through Dracula’s Forest, which boasts of “35 years of celebrating the unknown” in Ransom Township. One is very scary and the other, “not-so-scary,” is designed for “little screamers.” More information is available atdraculasforest.com.

In addition to these ongoing activities, there are plenty of seasonal classes and events in the Abingtons for the whole family. Here are some:

CHORAL SOCIETY OF NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA CHILDREN & YOUTH CHOIRS FALL CONCERT, Oct. 20, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Singers from kindergarten through 12th grade will perform in the group’s first concert of the 2018-2019 season. Adults, $10, ages 18 and under, free. For more info, call 570-343-6707 or visit choralsociety.net.

CREEPY AND CUTE CUPCAKE DECORATING, Oct. 24, 5:30-8 p.m., Vintage Kitchen, Clarks Summit. Vintage Kitchen will provide decorating tips, food coloring, and buttercream for participating children to decorate Halloween-themed cupcakes to take home for the whole family to enjoy. Participants should bring containers for transporting their masterpieces home. $40 per person, 50 percent deposit to hold reservation. For more info, call 570-851-8521 or visit vintagekitchencooking

classes.com

WAVERLY COMMUNITY HOUSE HALLOWEEN PARTY, Oct. 27, 1-3 p.m., Waverly Community House. Harry Potter and friends will be the theme for this magical Halloween party at The Comm.

FALL FUN IN THE ABINGTONS, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. downtown Clarks Summit. The free event by the Abington Business & Professional Association will feature a child and pet costume parade, trick or treating, live pumpkin carving demonstrations, live music, store specials, hay rides, fall goodies, a bounce house and crafts.

PUMPKINS IN THE PARK, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m., South Abington Recreational Park. Hosted by the South Abington Lions Club, the event will include pumpkin decorating, games and refreshments for kids ages 10 and under.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.