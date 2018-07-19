Article Tools Font size – + Share This



It’s mid July and kids and adults alike are making a big splash at public pools or in their back yards, whether it’s to cool off from the summer heat, socialize or just have fun in the water.

Unfortunately, pools are also a place where tragedy can happen.

Drowning is the number one cause of unintentional death for children between the ages of 1 and 4, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission attributes an average of 390 deaths a year to drowning in a swimming pool or at a spa.

Zachary Haney, Aquatics Director and Head Swim Instructor for the Abington Heights School District, reminds pool enthusiasts that those statistics can be greatly lowered if people practice some basic safety measures. He had some suggestions for keeping kids safe, in particular.

“The most important tip for pool safety is to always watch your children when they are in or near the pool. Even if there is a lifeguard on duty, they have a lot of people to watch and they are not aware of your child’s swimming ability,” he said. “The lifeguard may not know to help your child until they are already in trouble, whereas you could foresee and prevent such situations.”

Haney said children who do not know how to swim should always be equipped with a proper flotation device such as a lifejacket, puddle jumper or bubble.

“Make sure to read the instructions and that you and your child know how the device works. Even when they have these flotations on, you should still watch them as they swim,” he said.

The Abington Heights learn-to-swim program that Haney manages offers swim lessons for a variety of skill levels. These include infants, to help them get used to the water and be taught by an instructor; and kids who don’t know how to swim, who are taught to dog paddle, tread water, float and go under water.

“Essentially we teach them to save their own life,” Haney said.

The program also teaches competitive swimming skills such as the four strokes and diving to kids who already know how to swim.

But parents need to pick up where the swimming instructors leave off.

“If your child receives swim lessons, make sure to continue to supervise them for a few months until you are completely confident in their ability to swim unassisted,” Haney said.

“After a child has learned to swim, the buddy system can also be effective. If you have more than one child or a friend who is with your child, have them look out for each other. Have your children always ask permission before entering

the water, especially when they cannot swim, this way you know to keep an eye on them. Make sure that children know and follow the rules of the pool and that they know to listen to the lifeguards on duty.”

The swimming instructor said those who own pools at home should make sure it is fenced or blocked off from entry in some way. Gateways/doorways should close and lock by themselves. Locks should be too high for children

to reach.

“The best thing you can do to keep your child safe in the water for them to learn how to swim,” said Haney. “Swimming is a skill that could save their life one day. Plus it is fun and builds tons of confidence.”

