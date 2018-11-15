Article Tools Font size – + Share This

CUTLER

Next to the turkey, the thing most hungry families look forward to during their Thanksgiving meal is the stuffing.

Judy Cutler of Clarks Green is one of those people. She not only looks forward to eating it, but is known in the community for making it, along with the rest of the feast.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times,” says Judy, who has cooked for anywhere from five to 20 people for the holiday.

Over the years she has opened up her Thanksgiving table to include people from her church, First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, who were alone or didn’t want to cook.

“This was wonderful, as my family was spread far and wide and we couldn’t get together,” Judy says. “The last few years have been less consistent here in my home due to health and other reasons. I am happy to say, I will once again have my family (most of it anyway) here for Thanksgiving dinner this year.”

Judy’s signature stuffing is a traditional bread and sage stuffing.

“I can’t remember not helping my mom make her stuffing and cook a big Thanksgiving dinner,” recalls Judy, who grew up in Wappingers Falls, New York. “So this isn’t a pure recipe, more cooking by feel and taste which is how my mom cooked, and now I carry on her technique. I have made a couple of minor changes but essentially, this is what I have known for my whole life.”

Judy starts preparing her stuffing the day before Thanksgiving by making a broth. This is used to moisten the stuffing as well as in the turkey gravy. Into a large stock pot she puts the turkey giblets and neck. Then she adds two (or three for a very large turkey and for a large number of people) quarts of low salt chicken broth. (Judy likes the low-sodium Pacific brand because she watches her sodium intake).

Next she cuts up a couple large carrots and stalks of celery, one large onion, and two-to-three large cloves of garlic. She adds about one teaspoon of Bells Poultry Seasoning, salt, pepper, thyme, marjoram oregano. All seasonings can be adjusted to personal taste. Cook for two-to-three hours. Chill until ready to use.

“I use the leftover broth as the base for my turkey soup after we are finished with Thanksgiving,” Judy says.

On Turkey Day, Judy mixes one bag of unseasoned bread cubes (She says fresh or toasted work fine. Just add more broth with the toasted ones), one medium diced onion, one large stalk of diced celery, one teaspoon Bells Poultry Seasoning, pepper, thyme and marjoram. Mix all the dry ingredients together. All the seasonings are to taste. Add or decrease as you like.

“I don’t add additional salt as the bread cubes are salted already and you really don’t need more,” says Judy.

Next, she lightly beats two eggs and adds them to stuffing, followed by one stick melted butter. She heats the broth and adds enough to fully moisten stuffing.

“I like my stuffing cooked in the bird but knowing that some people prefer it done out of the bird. So I stuff the bird and roast for the appropriate time for the size of the bird and keep a small casserole dish of the stuffing that I put in the oven the last half hour or so of roasting time. This will make enough stuffing for about a 14-pound turkey,” Judy says.

For a very large Thanksgiving crowd, she uses one-and-a-half to two bags of stuffing cubes, adjusting all the seasonings accordingly.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.