SUBMITTED PHOTO Zack Smith inspects a specimen during a research project.

Zack Smith, a 2017 graduate of Abington Heights High School, has always enjoyed learning about nature and the environment. And as an environmental science major with a concentration in ecology and conservation at Drexel University, he has taken several hands-on opportunities to do so.

A son of Jaclene Devine and Brad Smith, he is also a member of the Pennoni Honors College. He has two brothers, Carson, 18, and Avery, 16.

“Zack has always been hard working, driven and pretty humble in that he doesn’t seek attention for his hard work,” said Brad Smith.

While at Abington Heights, he was involved with the soccer team, scholastic bowl and transition team. He was a member of the Keystone Composite Co-Ed Mountain Bike Team in his senior year.

“I did landscaping during high school and worked mainly after school or on weekends for a few years,” said Zack Smith. “After graduation, I was lucky to intern at Lacawac Sanctuary working alongside the scientists there. I had the opportunity to help gather water data on local lakes, among other things. It was a great opportunity to expose me to a field similar to what I would be studying right before I started school.”

He became the event coordinator for the university’s division of Defend Our Future, a project of the Environmental Defense Fund.

“I was chosen by the president of the organization to become event coordinator,” said Zack Smith. “We were pretty active on campus, focusing on getting college students interested in contacting our political leaders to act on climate change whether local or national.”

“Zack was a … researcher working with Drexel University’s office of undergraduate research students tackling the advanced research program,” said Brad Smith. “This 10-week program included four weeks in Cienfuegos, Cuba with three other student researchers and professors.

“Cuba was an incredible experience and words cannot do it justice,” said Zack Smith. “I was chosen after applying to travel and study the stingless tropical honey bee Melipona beecheii.

“My professor Dr. Dane Ward has built, along with other Drexel faculty, a wonderful relationship with our Cuban colleagues and we worked as a team to look into these bees. Some of our projects covered everything from studying microhabitats effects of native bee distribution on the UCF campus to trying to condition the bees to learn colors and investigating critical temperatures that bees can withstand. While we were there only a month, it may have been a challenge to fit all of this science in at times but it was a learning opportunity every turn of the road.”

While in Cuba, the group stayed with host families called “Casa particulares” where they shared meals together.

They studied the community, health and environment with students from other universities in the U.S. This was a hands-on course that brought the group into neighborhoods, medical clinics, historical sites and the classroom with Cuban professors.

“With the limited access people in the United States have to such a wonderful country, it was an opportunity to go and bring back stories that tell people back home the truth about the country,” said Zack Smith. “I cannot express my gratitude to my professors, my colleagues and the University of Cienfuegos and everybody else I met along the way. It was a true team effort and experience and it would not have been the same without them.”

He returned to Cuba to attend the workshop on Strategic Alliances of the Internationalization of Higher education.

He spoke in Washington, D.C. at the Environmental Protection Agency against the revision of the Mercury and Air toxic standards. He discussed how the environmental impacts would harm not only humans but the biosphere as well.

“As I experience different internships and current co-op at the Philadelphia Water Department, I find myself increasingly drawn to freshwater ecology,” said Zack Smith. “These ecosystems are everywhere around us and need as much protecting as our oceans do. Understanding and studying the water in our watersheds, understanding the system interactions and understanding the greater impact our decisions have on our owns streams and rivers is something I find incredibly important, and I’d love to work in the field somehow.”