CLARKS SUMMIT — The arts are alive in the Abingtons, as evidenced by the work of student artists at The Gathering Place.

The second annual “Our Town” Abington Heights Student Art Show opened on Friday, Feb. 8 and will run until Sunday, March 31. The community is invited to drop in at The Gathering Place Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The show is a joint effort of the Abington Heights Civic League, The Gathering Place, the Abington Business and Professional Association and Clarks Summit Councilman Robert Bennett. All monetary awards came from local donations and sales of Our Town note cards designed by local artist and art education advocate, Shirley W. Eagan.

Abington Heights art teachers Tim Butler, Kayla Collura, Abby Fenton and Eileen Healey assisted the students. The show categories were drawing, photography, painting and mutli-media.

Tamane Takehara won the grand prize, Carter Smith won the Senior Photography Award, Leah Mooney won the Senior Painting Award and Kate Chickillo won the Junior Drawing Award.