With most of its team intact from last season, the Abington Heights wrestling team takes aim at a realigned Lackawanna League.

Losing just one senior, the Comets can establish itself as one of the league’s best teams and a contender for the Division I title.

“Sky’s the limit,” Abington Heights head coach Steve Peters said. “Our potential is bound by the mental toughness of our athletes. You should leave the room better than when you walked in. If we do that, we should be turning some heads this year.”

The division will look a little different this season, as Valley View and Honesdale moved from Division II to join Delaware Valley, Abington Heights, West Scranton, Scranton and Wallenpaupack.

“Under my coaching, we’ve never beaten Honesdale,” Peters said. “They always have good numbers and some tough kids.”

Abington Heights went 1-3 in the league last season, and Delaware Valley remains the favorite to capture its 10th division crown in 11 years.

However, Delaware Valley lost three All-Region performers and a coaches’ first-team all-star to graduation. The Warriors’ heavy losses give teams an opportunity to make a run at Delaware Valley’s dominance.

The Comets lost Chris Langan to graduation. The coaches’ first-team all-star went 31-16 last season, finished third at the District 2 Class 3A individual championships and qualified for regionals for the second straight year.

As the only senior last year, he also served as the team’s leader.

“When I first took over as coach, the program was struggling and close to being cut,” Peters said. “We’ve worked ourselves into a good position now and Chris was a big part of it. We have a lot of guys who just aren’t thinking about themselves. They always have the well-being of the team in there minds.”

The Comets return two regional qualifiers and coaches’ second-team all-stars, seniors Jake Rosenstein (145 pounds) and Aidan Price (170).

Rosenstein went 24-15 with 11 pins and finished fourth at districts last season.

Price finished 17-8 with 12 pins and also placed fourth at districts in February.

Coaches’ second-team all-star Brandon Grogan (106) also returns after a strong freshman season. He went 32-7, finished fifth at districts and won the Lackawanna League championship at 106 pounds in his first year.

Abington Heights also brings back coaches’ second-team all-star James Brown (152) who, like Grogan, had a solid start to his high school career. Brown went 27-12, placed sixth at districts and third at the league championships.

Other key returners include junior Ty Wilmot (126), senior Sam Northup (160) and senior R.J. Knott (195).

Wilmot went 20-11 with 16 pins last season and placed fifth at the league championships.

Northup added a 17-16 record with seven pins and a third-place finish at the league championships.

R.J. Knott finished 17-12 with 12 pins and placed fourth at the league tournament.

The Lackawanna League Championships are scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. at Wallenpaupack High School. The Comets finished sixth last season.

“The goal is to win a championship, obviously,” Peters said. “But whatever lessons we could learn in the early season are valuable. I’m excited to see what the younger guys can do.”

2018-19 CAPSULE

Home gym: Abington Heights High School

Last season: 1-3

Head coach: Steve Peters

Returning starters: Brandon Grogan, So., 106; Keane Kiat, Jr., 120; Ty Wilmot, Jr., 126; Jacob Rosenstein, Sr., 145; James Brown, So., 152; Sam Northup, Sr., 160; Scott Jacoby, Sr., 160; Aidan Price, Sr., 170; Seth Drake, Sr., 195; RJ Knott, Sr., 195; Gavin Drake, So., 220; Tre Kerrigan, Jr., 220.

Other returning: None.

Newcomers: Grant McGinley, So., 106; Cole Kroptavich, Fr., 113; Nadav Griver, Jr., 113; Jacob Scott, Fr., 120; Hutch Lynott, Fr., 126; Sal Schiavone, Fr., 138; Rob Horvath, So., 145; Zach Rice, Fr., 145; Gleb Shabalin, So., 170.

Schedule

D19 vs. Valley View, 6:45

D28 at Tunkhannock Kiwanis Tournament, 10 a.m.

D29 at Tunkhannock Kiwanis Tournament, 10 a.m.

J9 at Wallenpaupack, 6:45

J12 at Western Wayne, 1

J16 vs. West Scranton, 6:45

J19 at Scranton, 1

J23 vs. Abington Heights, 6:45

J25 at Coal Cracker Tournament, 5

J26 at Coal Cracker Tournament, 9 a.m.

F9 at Scranton Prep, 1

F13 at Montrose, 6:45