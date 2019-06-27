CLARKS SUMMIT — The fifth annual Strawberry Day 5K Run/Walk and Festival was hosted by the National Running Center Saturday, June 22. Proceeds from the event benefit The Gathering Place.

The 5K race started and finished outside the running center on Davis Street. Participants each received a strawberry medal.

The top three finishers were Nick Budinski (17:55.13), Paul O’hora (18:24.08) and Daniel Danilovitz (18:24.14).

The 5K was followed by a kids’ fun run, and the event also included strawberry-themed treats and refreshments, raffle baskets and games.

For full race results, visit bit.ly/2KD5oZM.