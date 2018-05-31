CLARKS SUMMIT — The fourth annual Strawberry 5K Run and Festival will take place Saturday, June 30 on Spring and Davis streets.

Runners of all ages and abilities are invited to take part in the 5K race and run, which is presented by the National Running Center and will begin at 9 a.m.

Immediately following that race, the Kids’ Fun Run will begin. Toddlers and elementary age children will do their best to travel the short course and reach the goal, with their parents cheering them on.

Following the two races, families can enjoy the strawberry shortcake, strawberry lemonade and other treats offered by The Gathering Place and local vendors.

Kids can take part in festival games from 9-11:30 a.m. Some favorites include water balloon launching, finding a gummy worm in a pile of whipped cream, bean bag toss and piling cookies into a tall tower, just to name a few.

To register for the race, visit bit.ly/2k94LYw or call Ashley at the National Running Center at 570-586-1620.

For general info visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or for info on becoming an event vendor contact Anne at 570-881-7612.