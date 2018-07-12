CLARKS SUMMIT — The National Running Center hosted the fourth annual Strawberry Day 5k & Kid’s Fun Run on June 30. The 5k race stepped off from Davis Street at 9 a.m.

Mike Batyko of Clarks Summit was the first-place male finisher with a time of 17:00:30. Katie Dammer of Clarks Summit was the first-place female finisher and seventh overall with a time of 18:50:00.

The race had 150 runners ranging in age from 6-67. Following the 5k, the Fun Runs took place, which were broken down by age into multiple heats.

In addition to the run, there were vendors on hand and strawberry lemonade, strawberry shortcake and freshly picked strawberries available for purchase.