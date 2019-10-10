Article Tools
Beginning in October, the Waverly Community House will offer a drop-in Still Life Drawing Class every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. The classes are taught by Artist-in-Residence, Merissa Garrison. All skill levels are welcome. No pre-registration is necessary and participants can pay at the door. The classes are $7 and students are required to bring their own supplies: pencils, paper or sketchbook and an eraser. The classes are held in the Scout Room, located in the North Wing of the Comm, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Township.