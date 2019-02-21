Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Sordoni Construction and Sproul Construction crews work at The Church of St. Gregory in Clarks Green on Thursday, Feb. 14.

CLARKS GREEN — The signs of construction at The Church of St. Gregory are evident these days, from the sounds of people working to the sight of digging equipment, lumber and other building materials positioned around one side of the church.

Contractors have already put down concrete slabs — the base of the project — and completed the roof of the 6,000-square-foot-plus expansion underway at the church, said Bill Burkavage, a parishioner and member of the church’s building committee. Crews are now adding ductwork and the electrical framework for the addition; further interior work will begin in the coming weeks, he said.

The Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor at St. Gregory’s, said they are hoping to have the project completed by mid-August.

“It’s moving along quite well, in spite of the weather,” Burkavage said.

Construction at the church, 330 N. Abington Road, started last year. The extra space is necessary as the church adds programs and expands others, including ministries, education and outreach initiatives. The additional space will see a variety of uses, from meetings and music rehearsal space to storage and common areas.

The parish was founded in the mid-1970s and churchgoers have made do with the space they have in the church and the adjacent rectory since then.

In addition to serving as a community gathering space of sorts, the new space will offer more room for viewings at the church before funerals and for receptions and celebrations after weddings and first communions.

“This will allow us to gather families in different ways,” Lapera said.

