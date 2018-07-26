Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Cheryl Mozdian, music therapist of Summit Music Therapy, holds music classes for young children at Clarks Summit Senior Living. JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Erica Stewart of Clarks Summit holds her daughter Kayleigh Stewart, 1, as she reaches for Joan Peduto a resident at Clarks Summit Senior Living Center during a Seniors and Sprouts class on Thursday, July 19.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The temperature outside topped 80 degrees, but inside Clarks Summit Senior Living on a recent Thursday, residents staged a snowball fight with a group of small children.

Toddlers shrieked with laughter as they dodged the small, white bath poufs that stood in for the icy projectiles. Young and old alike were having too much fun to stop when music therapist Cheryl Mozdian stopped strumming her guitar, a cue that it was time for the next activity.

Eventually, the group settled down. After turning in their snowballs, the kids settled on the floor inside a semicircle of elderly residents to sing a goodbye song, led by Mozdian.

The program, known as Seniors and Sprouts, invites children and their parents into local nursing homes to interact with residents who live there. The children and their “grandfriends” learn new songs and nursery rhymes together, led by Mozdian, MM, MT-BC, owner and lead music therapist of Summit Music Therapy.

She got the idea to hold these classes from an online music therapy class that

she took.

“It brings two generations together and they learn about each other,” Mozdian said.

The classes are beneficial

for both the children and

the seniors.

Danielle Chesek of Scranton brought her son C.J. to the

program several times.

“He loves music and he loves socializing,” she said. “It’s just a great interaction between the grandfriends and the toddlers.”

Mozdian said the classes really help brighten the

residents’ day.

“I love to see their happy faces,” said Bernetta Williams,Clarks Summit Senior Living resident.

Mozdian holds the Seniors and Sprouts classes, which are free for children 6 months to 6 years, every summer. This year, she held five classes, with three at Clarks Summit Senior Living and the other two at Abington Manor.

More Seniors and Sprouts classes will take place this fall. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LEKiXI or the Summit Music Therapy, NEPA Facebook page.

