WAVERLY TWP. — Each year, the Waverly Community House (Comm) celebrates the arrival of spring with the Annual House and Garden Show. This show, deeply rooted in the Comm’s history, has served as a decades- long tradition in the community and raises funds for the continuation of quality programming and events.

While the event has evolved throughout the years, it has always promoted ways to make our community spaces more vibrant for the long, warm days ahead.

In the mid-1950’s, the Waverly Community House began an initiative to provide new programming aimed toward beautifying and enhancing both indoor and outdoor living spaces. This began with the creation of a series of Garden Talks held throughout the year on a variety of different subjects. Early topics covered in these instructional sessions included “Spring Bulbs,” “Cultivating and Caring for Your Garden,” “How to Care for House Plants,” and “Japanese Flower Arrangements,” among others. Popularity quickly rose as classes filled to capacity each year. This prompted the Comm to organize a Garden Committee, tasked with creating events and programs centered on related topics.

In November of 1957, the first Green Thumb Sale and Exhibit was held at the Comm. This show featured decorative arrangements and “a great variety of rare house plants, floral bouquets and bird sanctuaries.” It was successful and continued to be held in conjunction with the Garden Talks each fall during the remainder of the decade.

This popularity eventually spurned the creation of a more festive springtime event titled the Yard and Garden Show in 1959. This show featured 25 displays of interest such as annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, furniture and lawn equipment. There were also presentations dedicated to outdoor cooking and lounging. Commercial vendors were at the event in addition to a number of government and public organizations such as the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Department of Forests and Waters and the Scranton Bird Club.

The Yard and Garden Show was successful and eventually evolved into the Seedling Sale, finally becoming the House and Garden Show.

This show, currently held at The Comm, retained elements from its predecessors while adding a new spin on the event to include a luncheon and more vendor spaces. The common theme, however, has always focused on innovative ways to make our community a little brighter.

This year’s event

This year’s House and Garden Show will be held at the Waverly Community House on Sunday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature home, garden, farm to table edibles and merchandise from both new and returning vendors.

There will be gifts, flowers, and unique pieces for your home, kitchen and garden. A luncheon will be catered by the Waverly Deli and the Comm Bakeshop will be open, as well as the Upstairs Thrift Shop. More than thirty vendors are scheduled to showcase their displays at the show including Distinctively Raisa, Annie’s Country Kitchen, Mount Pleasant Herbary and more.

The suggested donation for admission is $5. Proceeds will allow the Comm to continue to provide quality educational, recreational and cultural programming to the community.