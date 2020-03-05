Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — Keystone College’s Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Astronomical Observatory will hold free public lectures and viewing sessions every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. from March 11 through May 22.

Participants will be able to tour the observatory, attend an illustrated lecture and observe the moon, stars and planets through telescopes. The sessions will be held regardless of sky conditions and will be cancelled only by severe weather forecasts.

The programs are open to the public, however large groups such as school classes, scouts, clubs and community organizers are asked to schedule a session. For more information, visit keystone.observatory, contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis at 570-945-8402 or email observatory@

keystone.edu.

The observatory is located at the intersection of Route 107 and Hack Road, about two miles west of exit 202 of Interstate 81 and approximately two miles east of Fleetville.