N. ABINGTON TWP. — Smoke rises from the sugar house at Hull’s Spring Hills Farm, a sweet spot in the Abingtons. Deep in the woods on the 400-acre farm, maple trees are tapped. When the weather is right, sugaring season begins. Sap collects in 1,000- and 500-gallon tanks, then is pumped out of the woods to the sugar house where it’s processed into maple syrup.

Sap can ferment, so it needs to be processed quickly.

“We got started late last night,” Margaret Hull said. “Dylan was out here until 12:30 to get it all in.”

Dylan Zietlyn runs a farm in Burlington, Vermont. He is the third generation of the Hull family to farm and returns to Pennsylvania every year to oversee sugaring season.

Margaret Hull’s parents, Robert and Louise Hull, bought the farm in 1946 after WWII. Now protected by an agricultural easement and The Countryside Conservancy, the family’s land includes miles of walking trails, acres of woods and fields.

Spring Hills Farm is the canvas for the Hull family to produce what they love on the land they love.

Visitors can purchase organic maple syrup, blueberry spread, fresh eggs, Jacob wool, homespun yarn and, during the holidays, a Christmas tree.

Many family members are involved in running the farm.

“Sugaring is a primitive process,” Hull said. “Early Americans hallowed out a log to collect the sap and put hot stones on it. They reduced the sap down to sugar.”

Much of what the Hull family does on their land has been part of farming practices for centuries. Though they use modern equipment, they are committed to organic processes and preservation. They have a respect for the land. They gather sap in a way that doesn’t harm the distribution of maple trees on their property by putting out multiple lines and collection tanks.

If it’s a good year, Hull said they can get about one-and-a-half quarts of syrup per tree. A good year means high sugar content.

“Two percent sugar content means we will boil 40 gallons of sap to get one gallon of syrup,” Hull said.

This year, the sugar content is lower and it takes more gallons of sap to make a gallon of maple syrup.

“We are hoping to get somewhere around 500 gallons this year,” Hull said. “If it stays cold, we may get more. We’ll go as long as we can.”

Sugaring season starts when sap rises, usually in February, when nighttime temperatures fall below zero, but daytime temperatures are high enough to get the sap flowing.

“It has to do with the capillary action. We don’t really know how it occurs,” Hull said with a smile. “You know, people have studied this. Brilliant minds have researched the flow and production of tree sap. And they still say, ‘We’re not really sure how it happens.’

“All I know is that the sap rises when the weather is just right. It rises toward the buds and if we get it before the buds swell, it gives us what we need to make syrup.”

Tap lines are walked daily. Sometimes, the family discovers breaks in a line due to it freezing and separating, or an animal getting to it. There are about 1,600 trees tapped at Spring Hills Farm.

Miles of line bring the sap down to the sugar house for processing.

Zietlyn makes sure that equipment is clean and everything is operating optimally. The smallest detail can change the success of a batch of syrup and effect overall taste.

Sap travels back and forth in a Steam-Away system. The evaporation process is important for making maple syrup. Sap is heated to seven degrees above boiling.

“The bubbles create more surface area,” Hull said.

Hull feeds the fire in the belly of the evaporator. “We call this the dragon,” Hull said. “The dragon is awake and you can see why.”

Steam fills the air like a dragon’s breath. Sap is heated from below as logs are thrown in every 20 minutes to feed the fire.

As the sap concentrates, it moves through channels to a place where it can be drawn off. Maple syrup is cooled in pots and then poured into storage buckets to be transported to the canning kitchen.

“Good maple syrup has layers of taste,” Hull said. “You get the first taste and then the second taste kind of grows in your mouth. It has nuances like fine wine.”

Spring Hills Farm maple syrup is available locally at Everything Natural and online at springhillsfarm.org.

Hull loves sugaring season.

“I love it because it’s spring and one of the first things we do on the farm every year,” she shared. “It’s one of my favorite times – the anticipation of how everything will come together and what the end result will be.”

The Hull family has found a sweet spot in North Abington Township. The rhythm of their working organic farm, the love of the land and what they produce from it, is the heartbeat of Spring Hills Farm.