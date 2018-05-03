Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Wally Gordon Community Singers will present their spring concert, “An Evening on Broadway,” on Saturday, May 12, at 6 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. The concert will also feature the Wallenpaupack North Intermediate Show Choir and the Wally Gordon Quartet. Audience members will enjoy the music of Broadway shows from both past and present. Tickets are $5 in advance (available from any choir member) and $10 at the door. The choir will host a reception in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the concert. More information about the choir can be found at wallygordoncommunitysingers.com.