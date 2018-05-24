Article Tools Font size – + Share This



ABINGTON LITTLE LEAGUE SCORES

Orlando Foods 12 Benefits Group 5

2B: Anthony Curra (O), Reece Vida (O), Gavin Walsh (O).

HR: Mark Nazar (O).

Notes: Nazar, 4 hits, 3 RBIs; Vida, 3 hits, 3 RBIs; Curra, 2 hits; Cayd Sespico (B), 3 RBIs.

Abington Lions 12 GR Noto 4

WP: Luke Leventhall (10 Ks).

2B: Leventhall, Finn Goldberg (A), Luke Swank (A).

Notes: Leventhall, 3 hits; Goldberg, Nick Bradley (G), 2 hits.

IN HISTORY

30 years ago: Kim Shepard threw a two-hitter and Debbie Sherman, Lisa White and Alison Intihar tripled for Abington Heights in a 13-2 win over West Scranton.

20 years ago: Kelly Butler and Kelly Klingman scored 25 seconds apart in the second overtime to give Abington Heights a 3-1 win over Meyers.

10 years ago: Sam LaCoe hit a three-run home run to lift Abington Heights to a 6-0 win over West Scranton. Emily Orr tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts to earn the win.

CLIPBOARD

Basketball: The University of Scranton men’s basketball team will hold its Big Man/Guard Elite Camp on Sept. 16 from 1-5:30 p.m. in the John Long Center for players in grades 9-12. Cost is $75. Additional information or to register: http://athletics.scranton.edu/sports/mbkb/2017-18/files/Elite_Camp_Registration_Form_2018.pdf.

Lacrosse: The University of Scranton women’s lacrosse team will hold a pair of one-day ID clinics July 28- 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Weiss Field at the Quinn Athletics Campus for girls in grades 9-12. Cost is $110 for each day. Additional information: Cindy Wilson, cynthia.wilson@scranton.edu.

Youth baseball/softball: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will host its annual summer camps July 24, 25 and 27 and Aug. 14-16 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at PNC Field. Both camps will be led by manager Bobby Mitchell and RailRiders staff. Additional information: swbrailriders.com or Robby Judge, 570-558-4612 or rjudge@swbrailriders.com.

Elite Collegiate Skills Camps will host a prospect camp June 26 in Matamoras. Cost is $175 or $215 after June 2. To register: totalcamps.com/eliteskillscamp/events. Additional information: Sean Cotter, scotter@fit.edu or Heather Ross, softball@lesley.edu.

Youth soccer: Abington Soccer Club will be holding tryouts for the 2018-2019 season for girls and boys born in 2000-2010. All tryouts are at Hillside Park Turf Field, 1188 Winola Road, South Abington Twp. Registration is requested but not mandatory. Tryouts are open to children living both in and outside of the Abington area. Girls born in the years 2008-2010: Thursdays, May 24, 4:30-6 p.m. Girls born in 2004-2005: Tuesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 31; 6-7:30 p.m. Boys born in 2009-2010: Monday, June 4, and Wednesday, June 6, 6-7:30 p.m. Boys born in 2008: Boys born in 2004-2005: Thursday, May 24; 6-7:30 p.m. Girls born in 2002-2003: attend any practice, Monday and Wednesday; 7:30-9 p.m. To register or for more information and for additional tryout dates and teams visit bit.ly/2Iu7eLP.