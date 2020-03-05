SUBMITTED PHOTO The Robert H. Spitz Foundation made a donation of $40,000 to support and enhance the Parkinson’s program for the residents of the Jewish Home, Elan Gardens personal care residence and members of the Jewish Community Center. The grant will help as the Jewish Home utilizes music therapy as a modality to control symptoms of the disease. From left: Laura Ducceschi, president/CEO Scranton Area Community Foundation, administrator of Robert H. Spitz Foundation, Samuel K. Sandhaus, managing director of the Foundation for the Jewish Elderly of Eastern PA and Nicole Lipinski, senior director of community engagement at the Jewish Home.