All weekend

❄Everything Natural: Complimentary hot beverages and cookies (while supplies last).

❄McDonalds: Enter to win a Nintendo Switch Lite by participating in our in-store scavenger hunt, find all 5 Super Mario coins and receive a small fry as well.

❄Noteology (formerly NOTE Fragrances): ICEtendo commerative candles and lip balms will be available; Nintendo photo station, winter sale - 50% off hats, gloves and select Noteology products, $100 shopping spree giveaway.

❄Pure Suds Co.: Take your picture with Princess Peach and receive a token for a free prize at our sister shop, “The Crystal Conclusion,” ICEtendo bath bombs, spend $30 for a free Valentine’s gift.

❄Silver Spoon Diner: Free cup of soup with any purchase.

Friday

❄Citizens Savings Bank: Complimentary refreshments and giveaways; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

❄Noteology (formerly NOTE Fragrances): Winter Cocktail Night - complimentary Moscato punch; 5-8:30 p.m.

❄ Sanderson State Street Salon: Basket raffle and complimentary refreshments.

Saturday

❄Citizens Savings Bank: Complimentary refreshments and giveaways; 9 a.m. to noon.

❄City Market: Complimentary hot chocolate and $1 hot dogs.

❄Clel’s Place: Complimentary Hylian hot chocolate, search the salon for the Triforce and enter to win a Princess Zelda gift basket.

❄Fidelity Bank: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nintendo-themed decorations, selfie station and themed refreshments.

❄Noteology (formerly NOTE Fragrances): Free sampling with Nibbles & Bits, Newark Honey and s’mores hot cocoa station outside from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

❄People’s Security Bank & Trust (Northern Boulevard location): Complimentary refreshments and Best Buy gift card raffle; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

❄Sanderson State Street Salon: Basket raffle and complimentary refreshments.

Sunday

❄Clel’s Place: Complimentary Hylian hot chocolate, search the salon for the Triforce and enter to win a Princess Zelda gift basket.

❄Noteology (formerly NOTE Fragrances): Free sampling with Nibbles & Bits, Newark Honey and s’mores hot cocoa station outside from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.