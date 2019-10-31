SUBMITTED PHOTO Travel soccer players from Abington Soccer Club’s U12, U11 and U10 girls teams escorted the Abington Heights Lady Comets high school players onto the field prior to their first-round District 2 playoff game, Saturday, Oct. 26 at Clarks Summit Elementary School. The travel players also got to join the team on the bench during the game. Abington Heights defeated Honesdale 2-0.