Clarks Summit native and Major League Baseball free agent Cory Spangenberg is heading overseas.

The 28-year-old agreed to a contract with the Seibu Lions of the Nippon Professional Baseball league on Dec. 6, according to the team’s website.

Spangenberg was outrighted off the Milwaukee Brewers’ 40-man roster after last season and chose free agency rather than a minor league assignment.

The Abington Heights graduate spent parts of six seasons in the big leagues — the first five with the San Diego Padres, the team that drafted him with the 10th overall pick in 2011.

Spangenberg has a .256/.315/.389 slash line in the Major Leagues, including 29 home runs, 119 RBIs and 34 stolen bases over 1,380 plate appearances. He has a .301/.362/.433 slash line over 2,350 minor league plate appearances.

The Brewers signed Spangenberg in January after the Padres released him. He spent most of 2019 in Triple-A San Antonio before being recalled to Milwaukee in late August.