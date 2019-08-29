For the first time in his career, Cory Spangenberg played a major league game last Saturday with a team other than the one that drafted him.

The Abington Heights graduate made it back to the big leagues, this time with the Milwaukee Brewers who penciled him into their starting lineup at shortstop for their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It was Spangenberg’s first start at shortstop in the majors, but the versatile 28-year-old started 16 games there this year with San Antonio, Milwaukee’s Triple-A team.

Spangenberg was released in November by the San Diego Padres, the team that selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 draft. He played in 387 games with the Padres over five seasons after making his MLB debut in 2014.

He agreed to a deal with the Brewers in January that would reportedly pay him $1.2 million if he was in the majors, and $250,000 if in the minors. They optioned him to Triple-A in March, then designated him for assignment May 16. Spangenberg stayed with San Antonio and put together one of his best offensive seasons.

Over 113 games there, he batted .309 with 131 hits, a .378 on-base percentage and a .498 slugging percentage. He had 14 home runs, 28 doubles and 62 RBIs, all career highs, with five triples and 28 stolen bases — one off the pace for the Pacific Coast League lead. He was caught just four times.

Defensively, he moved all around the diamond. He started 25 games in left field, 19 in center and at second base, 16 at shortstop, 13 at third, 10 at first and four in right. In 326 total chances, he made nine errors and had a .972 fielding percentage. The updated depth chart on the Brewers website listed him as the team’s fourth outfielder, and the third backup at each position around the infield.