SUBMITTED PHOTO Mike Allison, a South Abington Twp. resident and professor and chair of the University of Scranton’s department of political science, was the program presenter at a recent Rotary Club of the Abingtons lunch meeting. Allison discussed the university’s recently updated ‘Living Wage Report’ that studies the economic and life challenges facing Lackawanna County’s least privileged families and households. The report also offers a series of recommendations that would help these families and households meet basic needs and enjoy a modest but dignified existence. Allison grew up in Rockaway Beach, N.Y., and earned a bachelor’s degree in politics and minors in Latin American and Caribbean studies and peace and justice studies from Fairfield University in 1996. He also earned his master (2001) and doctoral (2006) degrees.