At the presentation of The University of Scranton’s John L. Earl III Award to David Black, from left: Karen Earl Kolon, daughter of the late John Earl; Pauline Earl, wife of the late John Earl; Black; Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, president; and Jeff Gingerich, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. SUBMITTED PHOTOS From left: Susan Trussler, David Black and their daughter, Emma Black.

SCRANTON — David Black of South Abington Township, professor of philosophy, received the John L. Earl III Award for service to The University of Scranton, the faculty and the wider community.

The award is given annually to a member of the university community who demonstrates the spirit of generosity and dedication that the late Dr. John Earl, a distinguished professor of history, exemplified during his years at Scranton from 1964 to 1996.

In his remarks at the award presentation, previous Earl award recipient Rev. Ronald McKinney, professor of philosophy, said although Black was an “unapologetic individualist,” the “inner music he hears has drawn him steadily to the work and the pressures of service to the students, the university, and especially to his faculty colleagues.”

Black joined the university faculty in 1984. During his tenure at Scranton, he served for 15 years as an officer of the university’s faculty union, including eight years as its chair. He serves as a member of the university’s Fulbright Committee and has served on the university’s Handbook Committee, as well as other committees.

Black, who also teaches in the university’s Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program, received the Edward Gannon, S.J., Award for Teaching in 2003. The annual award, presented by the university’s chapter of Alpha Sigma Nu honor society, recognizes outstanding teaching among faculty.

During his career, Black published a book, “Vico and Moral Perception,” as well as articles in the fields of aesthetics, ethics and the philosophy of culture. His philosophical interests include philosophy of culture, Vico, Chinese philosophy, philosophy of rhetoric and theories of conscience.

Black earned his bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University and master’s and Ph.D. from Pennsylvania State University. He and his wife, Susan Trussler, who is a professor of economics at The University of Scranton, the university’s Fulbright advisor and the 2016 Earl Award winner, have a daughter, Emma, who graduated from the university in 2016.