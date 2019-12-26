Article Tools Font size – + Share This



SCRANTON — State Rep. Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna announced two transportation funding grants totaling $215,000 to make upgrades to area roadways in Lackawanna County.

Flynn worked in cooperation with state Sen. John Blake, D-Lackawanna, to obtain the grant funding.

Grants awarded are:

■ $120,000 grant to South Abington Township to pave Simerell Road, which is currently a gravel road.

Simerell Road serves as direct access to South Abington businesses and larger travel arteries such as state routes 6&11, I-81 and I-476. Simerell Road is also a bus route, which serves Abington School District. The total project cost is $142,670.

■ $95,000 grant to rehabilitate the Cliff Street underpass to make it ADA-compliant across the Steamtown National Historic Site and the Lackawanna County Intermodal Transportation Center, which is accessible only by vehicle down a very narrow winding incline to the site. The project cost totals $107,467.