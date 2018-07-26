Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY PENNDOT PennDOT and Lackawanna County Highway Safety present a plaque to South Abington Township Chief of Police Robert Gerrity for his 45 years of service. From left: Michael Taluto, PennDOT safety officer; Robert Gerrity, South Abington Township Chief of Police; Kallie Bartos, PennDOT ESTI and Christina Sullivan, Northeast Highway Safety Program.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Young boys dream of growing up to be athletes, fire fighters, police officers or construction workers.

South Abington Township Police Chief Robert Gerrity always knew he wanted to be a police officer. He has worked in law enforcement for 40 years.

He began his career as a part-time police officer in Archbald in 1973. He was employed there while a student at The University of Scranton. He has been a police officer for South Abington for 40 years beginning in May of 1978. He became chief in 1991.

“My family was all in law enforcement,” said Gerrity. “My father was a police officer in Archbald, my brother is retired from the FBI and several cousins were in law enforcement. There is a long history in the family and it had an influence on me. It is in the blood.”

The South Abington Police Department covers 9.3 square miles. They also provide part-time coverage to Newton and Ransom Townships. There are 11 full-time and nine part-time officers and a full-time police clerk.

The department also has a police resource officer at the high school.

The department has 9 cars, all of which are equipped with computers. Citations can be written in the vehicles and sent to the magistrate. “The volume

of calls has increased tremendously over the years,” said Gerrity.

“We used to enforce traffic. And we still do that. But now the calls are related to crimes and complaints ... crimes against the elderly and scams. We get calls about overdoses and mental health and we do have a CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) officer. This officer has special training in dealing with the mentally ill. Overdoses and mental illnesses are a sign of the times and we get a lot of calls on both of these issues. No one is immune from overdoses or mental illness.”

“The police department has to keep up with the times and changing technology,” Gerrity said.

“Chief Gerrity is a very good role model to us,” said South Abington police officer Derrell Silverstein. “He is very experienced and very knowledgeable. He is concerned for his men and the residents of South Abington Township. I wish I could be half the role model that he is to us.”

The Lackawanna County commissioners as well as Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDot) recently recognized him for his more than 40 years in law enforcement.

Chief Gerrity is married to Dr. Mariam O’Malley and they have a son, Robert Jr., and a grandson Nicholas.

In his spare time, he is an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He likes to travel, golf and spend time with his grandson.

“I love my job and I love the people I work with,” said Gerrity. “We are fortunate to have the caliber of people living in South Abington Township that we have here. It was always my desire to help people.”