Clare Reckless, Colleen Reckless and Nolan Reckless attend the Halloween Party sponsored by the South Abington Lions Club and Chinchilla Hose Company. Five-year-old Elizabeth Russick of Clarks Summit was a pretty little princess at the Halloween Party held at Chinchilla Hose Company’s firehouse in South Abington Township.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — The South Abington Lions Club and the Chinchilla Hose Company teamed up for a Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 26. Held at the Firehouse on Shady Lane Road, the event offered lots of candy and activities for children. Coloring pages and games were provided for costumed kids.

The firehouse was open, allowing attendees to see the township’s fire trucks and ambulances up close and meet volunteer fire and EMS personnel. Volunteers handed out candy and safety information.

Jeff Reese of the Chinchilla Hose Company said they have partnered with the Lions club for many years on various projects to benefit the community.

“We have a great fire company, but we need volunteers. Like most volunteer fire departments, we have staffing and personnel shortages,” Reese said. “Everyone is busy, and serving with your fire department is a time commitment. Our job is to keep the community safe. Events like this remind people that we are here, and we are here for them. If you didn’t have your volunteers, you have no service.”

Reese has served as a volunteer with Chinchilla Hose Company for almost 40 years.

“It’s nice to be able to help people in their time of need,” he said. “It’s what we do to benefit our community.”

Firefighters and volunteer medical personnel, together with the Lions, were on hand to oversee Halloween-themed games and distribute prizes and candy.

Mari Olshefski, president of the South Abington Lions Club said, “We always try to do events for the community that show we care and are here for them. We thought pairing up with the fire company allows people to experience something more than a Halloween party, but a chance to tour the firehouse and learn about fire safety.”

Families who attended the Halloween party were grateful for a safe place to bring children.

“I think about how much our volunteer fire companies do for us,” said John Scalamonti of Clarks Green. “We need to be aware and do more to help them. They need funding and support. These men and women are volunteers. They do this in service to the community. We need to give back and say thanks.”

During the Halloween party on Saturday, a call came in that help was needed at a possible brush fire. The fire company sprang into action with two volunteer fire fighters grabbing their gear and going out on the call.

“We are here to serve the community tonight at this event,” one fire fighter said. “But we still have to do our job and protect the community.”

As a firefighter lifted up a child to explore a fire engine and handed out candy, and others grabbed their gear to go out on a call, this fire company is showing what it means to protect and serve.

Little residents, some in fire and police costumes smiled and said their thanks as they left with full bags and buckets of treats – possibly inspired to one day give back to their community themselves.