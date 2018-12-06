Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO A previous year’s choir concert at the Church of Saint Gregory in Clarks Green.

CLARKS GREEN — The Church of Saint Gregory will soon be filled with the sound of music. Its choir will join that of the Our Lady of the Snows and Church of Saint Benedict choirs for On Earth Peace: A Ceremony of Lesson in Carols on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

Admission to the community event is free, and light refreshments will be served after the program.

“The Church of Saint Gregory has offered Lessons and Carols the past two years,” said Daniel “Danny” Marx, director of liturgical music at the Church of Saint Gregory. “This year the Saint Gregory’s choir is combining with Our Lady of the Snows/Saint Benedict’s choir. This allows the choirs to not only share our common mission of making Advent a prayerful season, but also to give our choirs the opportunity to work together to create beautiful music.”

“This season of Advent is a time to remember the hope, peace, joy and love that Christ’s coming brought and continues to bring our world,” said Father John Lapera, pastor of the Church of Saint Gregory. “I am very grateful to the music ministry of Our Lady of Snows/Saint Benedict’s to be joining Saint Gregory’s in presenting the beautiful ceremony of Lessons and Carols. This will be a magnificent presentation that our community as a whole will enjoy. I wish to extend a warm welcome to all of our friends and neighbors in the Abingtons and surrounding areas to come listen and reflect the true meaning of the season and to feel God’s presence and his peace to all his people.”

“This concert showcases Advent and Christmas hymns that beautifully portray the message of the season but aren’t always heard,” said Stephen Murphy director of liturgical music at Our Lady of the Snows/Saint Benedict’s. “The merging of two choirs from two parishes’ communities coupled with a pit orchestra containing some of the best and brightest musicians in the area will make a unique and lively concert that many communities don’t get to see.”

“This concert takes me out of the craziness of the commercialism of the Christmas season,” said Saint Gregory’s choir member Cathy Lycholaj. “This concert is peaceful and reflects the birth of the Lord.”

“We have been having fun getting ready for the concert,” said Our Lady of the Snows choir member Joe Adcroft. “It is a good concert and people will enjoy it.”

“I have been with the Saint Gregory’s choir for about 25 years,” said Saint Gregory’s choir member Lisa Thomas. The music Danny Marx selected is so prayerful and fits well with the readings that will be read. Everyone should come.”

The concert will offer selections that celebrate the Advent theme of hope, peace joy and love. It will include a variety of styles and arrangements, both traditional and contemporary, with a piano and chamber orchestra including strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion.

“This program is about Advent, lessons and carols,” said Saint Gregory’s choir member Colin Parker. “It brings the community together for the Christmas season.”

“The Advent season is a time of waiting,” said Marx. “We offer Lessons and Carols with the hope of giving the community an opportunity to slow down, to quiet the holiday flurry and to enjoy the waiting that is Advent. This year’s program is titled ‘And On Earth Peace.’ In a world overwhelmed by discord, war and terrorism, we need moments like Lessons and Carols that can remind us that peace, good will and harmony always have a place. What better way to anticipate the coming of peace at Christmas than to pray for it through scripture and song.”