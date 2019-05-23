SUBMITTED PHOTO Representatives from Skills in Scranton, the workforce development affiliate of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, recently met with Laura Fridirici, a career readiness advisor with the Pennsylvania Department of Education. During her visit, Fridirici met with participants in the healthcare cohort of the Educators in the Workplace program. She also had the opportunity to discuss various programs and initiatives of Skills in Scranton including the Educators in the Workplace program, the Small Business Internship Fund and industry partnerships. From left, first row: Mike Mahon, superintendent, Abington Heights School District; Laura Fridirici, career readiness advisor, Pennsylvania Department of Education; and Virginia Turano, executive director, Lackawanna County Workforce Development Board. Second row: Amy Luyster, vice president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Jerry Musheno, board chair, Skills In Scranton; and Bob Durkin, president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.