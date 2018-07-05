Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The officers of Chapter AO-CA of the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood recently met with Pennsylvania State ChapterOfficer Alicia K. Refern at the Gathering Place in Clarks Summit. Chapter members supported theGathering Place with the donation of two Commemorative Bricks. From left, Sandra Corselius, Vi Dygert, Linda Pravlik, Alicia K. Refern, Cathy Capero, Wendy Belaski and Jeannette Mattes.

