SUBMITTED PHOTO SingNEPA Intermediate Chorus rehearses in Clarks Summit. From left: Angelina Rumyanseva, Rachel Hitchcock, Madelyn Davison and Arcadia Kutz-Marks.

CLARKS SUMMIT — A regional children’s singing group has found its way to the Abingtons.

SingNEPA, the junior branch of the Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania, is now conducting rehearsals at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit.

Alan L. Baker, D.M.A., Choral Society artistic director since its formation in 1999 and conductor of its adult choir, said all children’s choir members rehearsed in Avoca – where the adult choir still rehearses – until now.

“Doing that has worked better for the adults but it has been more problematic for the children, who of course need transportation,” Dr. Baker said. “For that reason, we have returned to our original model of providing our programs for children and youth in two different locations.”

Rehearsals for children in the Scranton-Clarks Summit area are conducted Tuesdays from 5:30-6:15 p.m. for beginners; 6:15-7:30 p.m., intermediate; and 6:15-8:15 p.m., advanced, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St.

Practices also are conducted Mondays at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dallas for children who live in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Dr. Baker said The Choral Society formed through a merger of two long-established organizations, The Singers Guild of Scranton and The Wyoming Valley Oratorio Society, and the more recently-formed Wyoming Valley Children’s Choir.

“With that merger also came an expanded commitment to children’s musical literacy, teaching our child and youth singers not only the basics of good singing, but helping them learn to read music at the same time, and thus, preparing them for a lifetime enjoyment of choral singing,” he said. He noted that the children have received invitations to sing for state conferences of the PA Music Educators Association and the American Choral Directors Association. Other highlights have included premiering new choral works, appearing on regional radio broadcasts and touring England and Wales.

He said the children’s choirs function for the most part as their own entity but sing in a holiday program for all ensembles each December and often join the adult choir in NEPA Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops concerts.

Becky Burdett, director of the Choral Society’s Children & Youth Program, said its new name, SingNEPA “exactly and more simply reflects what we do.”

“It is my hope that students find joy in singing. We want our singers to have meaningful, authentic musical experiences that will add to the breadth of their skills,” she said.

Burdett, who instructs SingNEPA’s beginner and intermediate choirs, said Beginners Chorus is designed for children in grades K-2.

“Students in this group develop their singing skills through play and games. Singers are introduced to solfege – a system of syllables (do-re-mi, etc, a la The Sound of Music, even though they were used hundreds of years before the movie - and basic skills using the Kodaly method, and they learn to sing using a beautiful tone,” she said.

The Intermediate Chorus welcomes students in grades 3-6.

“Students in the Intermediate Chorus develop their sight singing skills and perform challenging music from a variety of cultures and genres,” Burdett said. “Intermediate singers split their time between rehearsing appropriate repertoire and honing musicianship skills.”

The Advanced Chorus is for students in grades 7-12, and boys with changed voices.

Burdett said, “Students in the Advanced Chorus further develop their sight singing skills and perform collegiate level repertoire. Singers’ placement is at the discretion of the director.

“Advanced students delve deep into solfege and complicated rhythms. Often, this group will study advanced pieces, and often in a different language.”

Burdett said SingNEPA conducts one-to-two concerts per semester. A spring performance is set for Sunday, May 17 at 4 p.m.

The organization also is planning participation in community events and is looking at offering a summer session.

New members are encouraged to contact SingNEPA before joining rehearsals. Information and registration forms are available at singnepa.com. Interested families may also contact choralsocietyofnepa@gmail.com for more information.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township

with her cat.