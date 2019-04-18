Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO From left, first row: Wendy McGurrin, Sue Wicks, Nancy Ayers and Dorothy Parfrey. Second row: Mari Bowen, Carolee MacDonald, Linda Jenkins, Patty Lawler and Lucy Rozanski. Third row: John Bevard, Karyn Bevard and Betty Horrocks.

CLARKS SUMMIT — One lucky winner of the Clarks Summit Fire Company Auxiliary’s second annual grocery shopping spree raffle will get to run through the aisles of Gerrity’s Supermarket filling his or her shopping cart with free groceries.

Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25, and can be purchased at the fire station, at Gerrity’s in Clarks Summit or any from any auxiliary member.

The winning tickets will be pulled during a dessert reception at the Clarks Summit Fire Station May 13 at 6:30 p.m.

First prize is three minutes to fill as many shopping carts as you can. The winner does not have to be present to win but must agree to guidelines listed at

clarkssummitfire.com.

Second prize is a $100 gift card to Gerrity’s Supermarket, and third prize is a $50 gift card to Gerrity’s Supermarket.

The shopping spree will be held Wednesday, May 22 at 6 a.m. at the Clarks Summit store.

“Last year I discovered this fundraiser and brought the idea to the membership,” said Mari Bowen, a member of the auxiliary. “We approached Joe Fasula, owner of Gerrity’s, about our idea. He has been a great community supporter and the Clarks Summit store is in close proximity to the firehouse. He was very accommodating when we presented this idea.”

Bowen said the organization dropped the word “ladies” from its name because it has male members and welcomes men to join the organization.

The auxiliary also has a cookie walk in December and a roast beef dinner in October as other fundraisers for the fire department.

“I like doing community service and being with the firefighters,” said Sue Wicks, auxiliary treasurer, who has has been a member for more than 30 years. “We deliver coffee and food to the firefighters when they are at a scene of a fire or accident. The auxiliary is helping raise money so that the fire department can buy a new ladder truck.”

For more information about the raffle or the fire company, call 570-586-9656, extension 4.