On Nov. 24, the idea is to shop small on State Street.

The Gathering Place for Community, Arts and Education in Clarks Summit is hosting its Holiday Gift Market from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, which coincides with Small Business Saturday. The event, held nationwide annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, encourages customers to shop local at small businesses, so organizers behind the market decided to do the same, said Paula Baillie of The Gathering Place.

“Basically, we’re doing two things. We’re advertising Clarks Summit while trying to make people aware of our Holiday Marketplace,” Baillie said.

Organizers produced “shop local” signs promoting the event and passed them out to small business owners on State Street. They took pictures of the business owners holding the signs to post on the organization’s Facebook page to try to drive foot traffic to downtown Clarks Summit, said Dori Waters, president of the board of The Gathering Place.

The Holiday Gift Market will feature homemade items, Waters said. The following vendors will be set up at the Holiday Gift Market at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St.:

■ Chris Medley: Totes.

■ Appalachian Service Project: Homemade chocolates and candy bark.

■ Jenny Brock: Notecards.

■ Leslee Clap: Pillows and upcycle.

■ Christina Laurito: Knit items.

■ Cheryl Korb: Folk paintings.

■ Ellen Beechko: Jewelry.

■ Dick Williams: Jewelry.

■ Craft and Chat: Ornaments

■ Verve Vertu: Cards, scarves, etc.

