PHOTO COURTESY OF PINKSTRIPEYSOCKS.COM St. Patrick's Day Clover Sun Catcher Craft

No sooner do snowflakes and valentines disappear than shamrocks start popping up everywhere.

The green three-leaf clover is a symbol of luck or religious significance on St. Patrick’s Day, which is March 17. Kids, teachers and parents also love them, because they’re pretty and they make a great subject for arts-and-crafts projects.

Here are some fun and creative things to do with shamrocks for your house, a St. Patty’s Day party at school or even Parade Day in Scranton this weekend.

St. Patrick’s Day

clover sun catcher

Inspired by:pinkstripeysocks.com

Take a walk at one of the Abington-area parks and pick a bunch of three-leaf clovers.

Take them home, remove the stems and place the leaves inside a book to dry and flatten the leaves.

Tape down a sheet of clear contact paper to a table (sticky side up). Stick on a clover shape cut from construction paper. Fill the inside with the clover leaves, gold hearts and sparkles of choice.

Place a sheet of contact paper on top to seal everything in place. Cut around the clover and tape it up with clear tape.

Easy shamrock

headband

Inspired by: diycandy.com

Materials needed: Green felt (or paper or foam), paper and fabric scissors, paper, pen, pencil, plastic headband, two pipe cleaners.

Draw a shamrock on a sheet of paper and cut it out. Use a pen and trace your shamrock pattern four times onto felt. Cut out your felt shamrocks with fabric scissors.

Curl your pipe cleaners around a pencil to create tight, uniform coils. Start coiling about three inches from one end of the pipe cleaner and stop coiling before your reach the other end. Hot glue your felt shamrocks to your pipe cleaners. Use a scissor to trim off any excess bits. Coil your pipe cleaners around your headband.

Shamrock twirler

Inspired by: iheartcraftythings.com

Materials needed: paper plates, pencil, scissors, green paper straw, green paint, paint brush, craft knife (for adult use only), metal brad (about 1-inch long).

Make a template for your shamrock shape. Fold a paper plate into quarters, and cut a heart shape out of it. When you unfold it you will have a shamrock shape.

Use your pencil to trace the shamrock shape onto a new paper plate. Cut out the shamrock.

Paint your shamrock green and let it try completely.

Use your craft knife to poke a small slit in the middle of your paper plate. Also, make a small slit in your paper straw about one-inch from the top. Turn the straw over and make another small slit directly behind your other slit. Make sure not to cut through your straw.

Poke your metal brad through the holes in your paper straw and then pull it back out. Now, poke your metal brad through the front of the paper plate and then through the straw. Keep the paper plate a bit loose from your straw and then push down the ends of the brad to hold it in place.

Now use your hand and twirl your shamrock around and around.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.