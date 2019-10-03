Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The Master Gardeners of Penn State, Lackawanna County, will present a series of classes at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St.

The series will begin with “Growing Garlic” on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at noon. Beth Bradshaw will share information on when and how to plant garlic, what to do to keep it growing into nice, firm bulbs and how to manage it once it’s been harvested.

The second class will be “Put Your Garden to Bed,” taught by Georgiann Eccleston on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. She will teach what to do for your soil in the fall to get great results in the spring and summer, plus give some hints on when to cut down or trim plants, giving a different slant on letting your garden have a good rest this winter.

The date for the third class, “Spring Bulbs,” is to be announced. The Master Gardener instructor will discuss the familiar spring bulbs and more such as dahlias, cannas, gladiolas, instructing in how to tell them apart, how to plant, protect and extend the life of these beauties.

VisitGatheringPlaceCS.org for more info. The cost of each class is $5.