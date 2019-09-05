Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 will participate in and/or host the following events. All will be held at the VFW building at 402 Winola Road, unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 570-587-5663.

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m. VFW auxiliary monthly meeting

Thursday, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m. VFW House Committee meeting, followed at 7 p.m. by the VFW monthly meeting.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2 p.m. Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co. Fall Fair Flag Retirement (Burning) Ceremony” at the fire company grounds.

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 9:30 a.m. 9/11 Rememberance Ceremony at the Waverly Community House flag pole.

Saturday, Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m. Flag Raising Ceremony at Roba Family Farms for Hometown Hero’s Weekend. Free admission Saturday and Sunday for military members/veterans/emergency responders and immediate family (spouse/children); ID required.

Sunday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. VFW District 10 meeting at the Jessup VFW.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, “Happy Birthday U.S. Air Force” (72 years old).

Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. Enjoy the musical entertainment of “Marilyn Kennedy.”

Saturday, Sept. 28, Abington Memorial VFW and VFW Auxiliary’s fourth annual chicken barbecue - more details TBA.