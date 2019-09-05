Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., will host the following events this month. Stop by or call 570-587-3440 to register as necessary for classes and events. The library is open 24/7 at lclshome.org/abington, where a full calendar is available.

ALL AGES

Pet Adoption Day: Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter staff will be on hand with a few of their furry friends to discuss the adoption process and answer any questions you have. No registration required.

Insulin Support Group: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8:30 p.m.Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents and senior citizens who are presently using a pump or are considering it. No registration required.

ADULTS

Caring Hands: every Monday, 1-3 p.m.Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates items for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always in Stitches: every Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon. Stop and see what this amiable bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

Mah Jongg: every Tuesday, 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s group of National Mah Jongg League, INC. players. No experience necessary.

Families Helping Families: every Wednesday, 7-8:30 p.m.Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation.

Scrabble: every Thursday, 12:30-3 p.m.Join an enthusiastic group of Scrabble players for a fun game. No registration necessary.

Latin Language Club: every Friday, 1-3 p.m.Discuss and study uses of classical Latin language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome.

Papercrafting – Tips, Tools & Techniques With Maria Pappa: Thursday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m.Theme: fun folds. Join in this session to add a little “wow” to your papercrafting designs. Materials Cost: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

InBody570 Scan: Saturday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Looking to stay on track with your health goals? Come in for your INBODY SCAN and receive a full result sheet printout that shows your percent body fat, segmental muscle and fat analysis, body water analysis, visceral fat level, and how many calories to consume to conquer your goals. Each scan comes with a 10-minute consultation explaining your results. The fee for the scan and consultation is $20 and due at the time of the scan. Sign up for this health opportunity, presented by Altitude Nutrition and Exercise Consulting.

Library board meeting: Monday, Sept. 9, 7-8 p.m. The Board of Trustees of Abington Community Library will hold their monthly meeting. All are welcome.

Elder Law Clinic: Monday, Sept. 9, 1-4:30 p.m. Sponsored by Lackawanna Pro Bono.

Essential Oils with Kristy Bayle: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Bayle will discuss ways to use essential oils to help one’s body achieve true restful sleep. Make your own roller-bottle essential oil blend. Cost $5.

Mystery Book Club: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7-8:30 p.m.Selection: “Sister Eve and the Blue Nun: Divine Private Detective Agency Mystery” by Lynne Hinton.

Craft and Chat: Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 26, 6-8 p.m. Bring your project to work on. No registration required.

Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Civil War:Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. This program will examine the complicated nature of northeast Pennsylvania’s Civil War. While taking a close look at primary source documentation, EJ will analyze how residents of NEPA thought, acted and reported before, during and after the war. EJ Murphy is a local educator and historian who studies the Civil War era history of Northeastern Pennsylvania. EJ teaches seventh and eighth grade social studies at the Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence Charter School in Scranton and also works at the Waverly Community House giving the Destination Freedom Underground Railroad Walking Tour of Waverly.

Learn About Medicare at the Library: Friday, Sept. 13, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Do you have questions about Medicare? Come to the library to have your questions answered. The APPRISE Program, sponsored by the Voluntary Action Center, which is a state-funded program through the Area Agency on Aging will be here at the library to answer all your questions. They can assist in guiding you through the Medicare maze.

“Shine On” Artist Reception: Friday, Sept 13, 6-7 p.m. Join in for the library’s September Artist Reception for Jacqueline Shattuck and the work from her “Shine On” series. Hear her talk about her work and process. Light refreshments provided.

ACL Social Justice Book Club: Monday, Sept. 16, 6-7 p.m. Join the library for its third Social Justice Book Club of 2019. This group meets quarterly to read and discuss a book which speaks to and comments on past and current social justice issues. This month, the group is reading “Boy Erased” by Garrad Conley. Pick up your copy at the circulation desk when you sign up.

Civil War Round Table: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7-8:30 p.m. A group dedicated to discussing the Civil War and related topics.

Creative Writing with Carol King: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Creative Writing: Everyone has a head full of story ideas, perhaps even full-fledged stories that have never actually been put on paper. In this class, you will learn how to overcome the blocks that keep you from turning those ideas into reality. You will also learn how to distill those ideas into stories using description, characterization, dialogue and plotting.

Memoir / Nonfictionwriting With Carol King:Wednesdays, Sept. 18 and 25, 1-3 p.m. Students in this class will mine their own lives or those of family members to turn memories into stories using all the techniques of good fiction writing. The class will also discuss the differences between fiction and nonfiction and consider what is necessary to make a personal memoir into a story or book that appeals to a more general audience.

Technology Scheduling Session: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6-7 p.m. Do you need help in computer basics, email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session today.

Papercrafting with Maria Pappa: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m. Theme: autumn greetings. Materials Cost: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

TEENS

ACL TRL Social Justice Book Club: Monday, Sept. 16, 5- 6 p.m. A special Teen Reading Lounge which meets quarterly to discuss social justice issues based on a book. This month the group is reading “Boy Erased” by Garrad Conley. Pick up your copy at the Circulation Desk when you sign up. For grades 9-12.

T-shirt and Backpack Decorating: Friday, Sept. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Decorate a T-shirt and backpack and go back to school in style. All materials and art supplies provided – snacks too. For grades 5-8.

CHILDREN

Storytimes for Children: Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays, Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays, Sept. 11, 18 and 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Chess Club for Kids: Monday, Sept. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet up with other kids who are interested in playing chess. If you have a favorite game board, bring it along. This group will meet at the tables in the main children’s area as there will be no consistent staff supervision. No registration required. For grades 1-5 .

Read to Dogs: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6- 7 p.m. Drop by during this hour to get in some reading practice with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book. No registration required. For grades K-4.

Crafters’ Club: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. All materials will be provided. Come and craft with friends. Sponsored by the Teen Leadership Committee. For grades 3-5.

After School LEGOS: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Meet friends at the library to play with LEGOs. All LEGOs will be provided for this hour of free play. No registration required. Build whatever you would like and then clean up for next time.For grades K-4.

Block Party: Thursday, Sept. 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Attend a Block Party and join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animals and people. There are only two ground rules: No throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required. For children ages 2-7.

Homeschoolers at the Library: Thursday, Sept. 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bring your children to a fun, educational program to enrich their home-learning experience. They will enjoy hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. This month, the group will be joined by Sharon Templin, who will share stories and pictures from her trips to Africa. For grades K-6.

Math and Science Club: Monday, Sept. 30, 4:15-5 p.m. Do you love experiments? Games? Puzzles? Check out the library’s new Math and Science Club. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after school club is all about the fun in STEM. For grades K-4.