Article Tools Font size – + Share This



KINGSTON/FORTY FORT — Students in fourth through 10th grades not already enrolled at Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School are invited to register for the Wyoming Seminary Scholarship Day and Open House, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the school’s Kingston and Forty Fort campuses.

At the Upper School in Kingston, the Sem Scholarship program, now in its 39th year, awards merit scholarships to students applying for grades nine, 10 and 11. Merit Scholarships will be awarded to both day and boarding students who combine outstanding performance on a competitive exam with excellent communication skills, academic achievement and extra-curricular involvement. For each subsequent year while attending Wyoming Seminary, these students receive the same tuition percentage.

Students taking the test are asked to arrive at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts, 260 North Sprague Ave., Kingston, by 9:30 a.m., and testing will begin promptly at 10 a.m.

While students are testing, parents may stay for informative sessions. Following the exam, students and their families are invited to attend a Sem Program Showcase, featuring presentations of Sem’s many academic, arts, athletic and extracurricular programs on display throughout the campus.

At the Lower School in Forty Fort, prospective students applying for grades five, six, seven and eight not enrolled at Sem are invited to register for the exam on Saturday, Nov. 2. Scholarships will be awarded to students who display outstanding performance on the exam.

Lower School scholarship recipients who maintain at least a “B” average and who remain in good standing will receive the same tuition percentage throughout their time at Lower School and at Upper School as well. Students are asked to arrive at the Lower School, 1560 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, at 8 a.m. for registration and an activities fair. Testing will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. During the exam, which will end by 11 a.m., parents are invited to stay for a tour, information session and refreshments. Following the exam, students and their families are invited to the Upper School campus in Kingston for a visit to the showcase.

Interested students for both the upper and lower schools must register for the exam at wyomingseminary.org/admission/semscholar by Thursday, Oct. 31. There is no registration fee. The admission application fee is waived for all test takers. For more information about Sem’s Scholarship Exam and Open House, visit wyomingseminary.org or call the Upper School Admission Office at 570-270-2160, or the Lower School Admission Office at 570-718-6610.