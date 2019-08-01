Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Scranton Tennis Club will host a junior tournament Aug. 6-8. There will be two divisions: 14 and under and 18 and under. To qualify, a player cannot exceed the required age before December 31. There will be a consolation event for first-time losers.

The tournament is free for club members and $10 for non-members. Each player is asked to bring a can of new regular-duty tennis balls. Play will be from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

The entry deadline is Sunday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. Entry forms are available at Scranton Tennis Club, 1029 Morgan Highway. Players must fill out the form and return it with their payment (if applicable) by the entry date. They can drop it in the lockbox at the club or mail it to P.O. Box 678, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

John Weiss is the tournament director. For more information, contact him at 570-586-0434.